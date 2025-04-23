Here are the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 5 likeliest picks in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft

There has been extensive talk regarding the Jacksonville Jaguars and the fifth overall selection, however, the Jaguars’ draft capital goes far beyond just that Top-5 pick.

ESPN Analytics’ Draft Prediction Model lists the players its model believes are the likeliest selections at each respective pick.

The model utilizes consensus big boards, expert mock drafts, team needs, front office data, and more to construct a program to predict which players are most likely to be selected by each team.

Regarding the Jacksonville Jaguars’ second-round pick, 36th overall, the model predicts the Jaguars are most likely to select: Trey Amos, Luther Burden III, Walter Nolan, Azareyeh Thomas, and Josh Conerly Jr.

Let’s take a look at each of them.

Trey Amos, Ole Miss, CB

Amos has been a big riser as of late, and it’s easy to see why.

Amos brings top-shelf size and athleticism to the position and has proved himself in the SEC, locking down some of the nation’s top receivers.

In 2024, Amos allowed a 51.6% completion rate and an NFL rating of just 54.5.

Luther Burden III, Missouri, WR

Burden might not be getting the noise of Tet McMillan or Matthew Golden, but maybe he should be.

Burden doesn’t have the overall numbers as some of his classmates, however, his expertise in the slot and ability to make plays after the catch make him a deadly weapon.

In 2024, Burden led all FBS receivers with 30 missed tackles forced and had an impressive average of 6.1 yards after the catch.

Walter Nolan, Ole Miss, DL

Mason Graham aside, Walter Nolan is as good as it gets, in what is a deep defensive tackle class.

While maybe not as solid in run-defense as Graham is, Nolan’s explosiveness makes him a dangerous pass-rusher.

In 2024, Walter Nolan’s 35 pressures ranked sixth among FBS DTs, in addition to his 32 defensive stops, which ranked third.

Azareye’h Thomas, Florida State, CB

Could the Jaguars add an additional FSU cornerback?

Thus far, it has been a great return on investment. Thomas might not be the athlete Jalen Ramsey was or have the numbers Jarrian Jones did, however, he’s an impressive player in his own right.

In 2024, Thomas allowed a 51.5% completion rate and an NFL Rating of just 50.2.

Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon, OT

The Jaguars added a lot of pieces to their offensive line in free agency, however, Jaguars’ GM James Gladstone believes in building through the draft.

If he wants to continue to build the offensive line, adding a player like Conerly Jr. could behoove them.

In 2024, Conerley posted a 99.0 Pass-Block Efficiency, ninth best among FBS offensive tackles according to Pro Football Focus.

