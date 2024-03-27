FSU beats Florida in Sunshine State Showdown in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida State bounced back from a rough weekend to beat rival Florida 14-3 at 121 Financial Ballpark on Tuesday night.

The Seminoles (20-3, 3-3 ACC) jumped on the Gators (14-10, 4-2 SEC) for 3 runs in the opening frame. With the bags loaded and one out, Creekside High School product Daniel Cantu produced a bases-clearing double down the right-field line to open a 3-0 lead.

In the seventh, Cantu led off with a solo home run to right-center, and then in the eighth, Cantu hit a grand slam to help run rule the Gators.

It was a sold-out crowd in Jacksonville for the Sunshine State Showdown.

