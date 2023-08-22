There’s a familiar face in ‘Swamp Kings,’ new doc about Florida Gators: Action News Jax’s Ben Becker

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2005 to 2010 Florida Gators football team are the focus of a new documentary that just dropped Tuesday on Netflix.

“Swamp Kings” features new interviews with then-Head Coach Urban Meyer and then-quarterback Tim Tebow, as well as footage from hundreds of behind-the-scenes tapes licensed to the filmmakers by the UF athletic department.

The “Swamp Kings” and its four episodes are part of Netflix’s sports docuseries “Untold.”

If you watch “Swamp Kings,” you may recognize a familiar face: Action News Jax’s Ben Becker.

Footage of Becker reporting on Tebow and the Gators while he worked in West Palm Beach is featured in the series. He was surprised to find out from the Action News Jax This Morning team he made a cameo appearance in the series.

“I had no idea! I haven’t gotten a check, they haven’t paid me anything!” Becker joked with Action News Jax’s Phil Amato and Meghan Moriarty.

