WATCH Action Sports Jax’s Storytellers of the 904: Former Jacksonville TV sportscaster Sam Kouvaris

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In the 1980s and 1990s, Sam Kouvaris was one of the key figures of Jacksonville TV news.

The long-time sportscaster is our guest on the latest edition of Storytellers of the 904.

From “Stump Sam” to breakfast with Muhammad Ali and his departure from Channel 4 in Jacksonville, Kouvaris sheds light on those stories and an almost 40 year career at WJXT.

Kouvaris was on the ground floor of stories like Michael Jackson’s tour coming to Jacksonville, the city getting the Jaguars, and breaking Tom Coughlin’s arrival to the Jags.

Recently, Kouvaris embarked on a new endeavor, and he shares that on Storytellers of the 904.

You can watch the full episode in the video player above.

