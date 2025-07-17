WATCH Action Sports Jax’s Storytellers of the 904: Former Times-Union sports columnist Gene Frenette

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 44-year run as a writer for the Florida Times-Union just came to an end for Gene Frenette, and he witnessed a full transition of covering sports in Jacksonville.

Frenette started his career as a teenager, eventually landed in Jacksonville, and never left.

He eventually filled the position of columnist for the Times-Union and in this episode, he describes the role and responsibility of that position.

While the discussion centered around his role and the changing of the media industry colliding with the arrival of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Frenette also shares the story he wished he had written. Find out what it is on Storytellers of the 904.

You can watch the full episode in the video player above.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action Sports Jax 24/7 live.