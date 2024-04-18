Who are the legendary caddies of the Augusta National?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2024 Masters is done and Scottie Scheffler is once again wearing the green jacket.

The stories about the famed golf tournament run deep and Ward Clayton knows many of them. He worked at the Augusta Chronicle years ago and still covers the tournament for Masters.com.

Clayton authored a book about the caddies that knew every fairway slope and subtle nuance in the greens. Recently, he updated his first version of the book with a deeper look at the background of these men.

The original book was called Men on the Bag and was published in 2004. Twenty years later, Clayton authored The Legendary Caddies of Augusta National.

Click the link to hear our interview with Ward Clayton leading up the this year’s Masters: https://youtu.be/v2eLErxszsE

