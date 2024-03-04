Win a round of a lifetime! Action News Jax teams up with Len Mattiace and the First Tee for #PlayDay

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — Enjoy a day on the golf course while supporting First Tee - North Florida!

For every $10 you donate, you’re entered to win two rounds at the famous Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass with PGA Tour professional Len Mattiace, or a choice of luxury vacation options!

All money goes to the local chapter of First Tee. Click here to learn more and donate.

This is the fourth year of PlayDay and nearly $30,000 total has been raised!

Help local kids get outside, make friends, and learn life lessons! Please consider joining me in support of @FirstTeeNorthFL #PlayDay campaign. Just $10 makes a difference, and enters you for a chance to win epic trips, or golf. You’re just a click away https://t.co/hn1hg8FmFZ pic.twitter.com/K1WyOfMUIQ — John Bachman (@BachmanANjax) March 2, 2024

What is #PLAYDAY?

It’s a day for you to invite friends to get out and play a round of golf and make a donation to First Tee - North Florida. Each player is asked to donate $10 or more to support First Tee - North Florida, which allows them to be entered for a chance to play TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course with Len Mattiace.

Donations may also be made online and the player will get one entry for every $10 donated.

New this year, for every new download of the Golf GameBook app during PlayDay, Golf GameBook will give $5 to First Tee!

Players are encouraged to take pictures and videos while they play and post them to social media using #PLAYDAY and @FirstTeeNorthFlorida.

