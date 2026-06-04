Amid talk of Trump attending NBA Finals game in New York, Silver says sports can be unifying

SAN ANTONIO — There has been no announcement that President Donald Trump plans to attend an NBA Finals game at New York's Madison Square Garden next week, though Commissioner Adam Silver hinted at Trump's intentions Wednesday when he said sports remain something that unifies even in divided times.

Silver, without saying Trump's name, responded to a question about “unique people” coming to finals games in New York and how the league prepares for such events. The New York Post, citing anonymous sources, reported Wednesday that Garden officials have “performed security walkthroughs” in anticipation of a Trump visit.

Game 3 of the series is Monday in New York, Trump's hometown. The series opened Wednesday in San Antonio, and Game 2 is there on Friday.

“I think what’s really so special about sports in our society — and it’s a little bit of a cliché, but our increasingly divided society, and that goes to people who will be attending the first home game at Madison Square Garden — it truly brings people together," Silver said. “It creates a sense of connectivity among people. It creates a sense of belonging, and I feel that every day.”

The White House did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Wednesday evening.

Trump is no stranger to major sporting events. He told reporters last week that Knicks owner James Dolan invited him to the NBA Finals and that he would have gone to Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals — but the Knicks needed only four games to win that series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Trump called the Knicks' return to the finals for the first time since 1999 “great to see.”

Trump has routinely dropped in on prominent sporting events during his time in politics. He's taken in the College Football Playoff championship and caught a prime-time NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets just days before the 2024 election.

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