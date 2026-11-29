LUSAIL, Qatar — Kimi Antonelli took the 10th win of his Formula 1 title-winning season after offering to give it up to teammate George Russell at the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday.

Russell led from pole, helped by Mercedes team orders preventing Antonelli from challenging him, but picked up debris under the car which was slowing him down.

Mercedes’ attempts to remove it led to a slow stop which handed Antonelli the lead. The Italian soon pulled away but offered to let Russell by and Mercedes refused, saying the gap between them was too big.

Antonelli checked in one more time before the end, asking “You’re sure you don’t want me to do anything?”

Russell told Mercedes over radio after the race that it was “not your fault, very annoying, that." He said he believed the debris had come from a trackside board which was smashed into pieces by a wayward car on the first lap.

Oscar Piastri was third for McLaren after closing in on the hampered Russell in the latter stages. Otherwise, though, Mercedes was far faster than the rest.

It was Antonelli's first win since the United States Grand Prix last month, and his first as champion after he secured the title at the following race in Mexico.

Team orders injected an element of controversy into what was otherwise a victory parade for Mercedes near the end of a season where the team has wrapped up the driver’s and teams’ titles.

Russell held off Antonelli at the start but couldn’t shake his Italian teammate and soon questioned over the radio if an apparent pre-race agreement still applied.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff told both drivers “enough of the racing,” and Antonelli backed off. The champion seemed faster than Russell, easily recovering when pit stop traffic dropped him further back. When handed the lead by Russell’s slow stop, he pulled away with ease.

“Let me know if you want me to let him by at the end,” Antonelli asked the team as he led by nearly 15 seconds. Mercedes didn’t, telling Antonelli that Russell was just too far adrift in second.

___

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.