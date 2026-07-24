Former President Barack Obama surprises WNBA All-Stars at their practice at his Presidential Center

CHICAGO — Former President Barack Obama surprised the WNBA All-Stars at their practice at his new Presidential Center on Friday.

Obama walked in from a side door much to the surprise of the 22 All-Stars.

This was the first professional sport to use the basketball court at the center which opened in June. Obama went to the NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles in February.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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