Michael King's strong start, Mason Miller's big finish send Padres to 1-0 victory over Dodgers

SAN DIEGO — Miguel Andujar homered off Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the first inning, Michael King struck out nine during seven sharp innings of four-hit ball, and the San Diego Padres snapped the Los Angeles Dodgers' five-game winning streak with a 1-0 victory Monday night.

Mason Miller finished the Padres' five-hitter in their fourth consecutive victory, but only after San Diego's vaunted closer walked his first two batters on nine pitches. Miller recovered to get three straight outs for his major league-leading 15th save, inducing Andy Pages' grounder to third to end it.

Andujar had two of the four hits by the Padres in the opener of a nine-game homestand after an impressive sweep of Seattle last weekend.

Shohei Ohtani had two hits for the Dodgers in a pitching-dominated first game of the season between these Southern California rivals.

King (4-2) yielded two walks while reaching season highs in strikeouts and innings, throttling a Dodgers lineup that had scored 40 runs in its past five games, including 31 in its three-game weekend sweep in Anaheim.

World Series MVP Yamamoto (3-4) was almost as sharp, yielding three hits and two walks while striking out eight with no run support.

Andujar came up second in the first inning and delivered a solo shot for his fourth homer of the season, but Yamamoto settled in and allowed only two singles the rest of the way.

King allowed two baserunners in the first five innings on a single and a walk, but catcher Rodolfo Durán promptly threw out both Mookie Betts and Ohtani when they tried to steal second.

Hyeseong Kim and Ohtani reached base with two outs in the eighth against reliever Jason Adam, but Betts grounded to short.

Up next

Griffin Canning (0-2, 10.64 ERA) will attempt to bounce back from consecutive rough outings for the Padres on Tuesday. Emmet Sheehan (3-1, 4.54 ERA) pitches for the Dodgers.

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