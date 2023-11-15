Jacksonville City Council approves zoning for Armada stadium

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville is another step toward bringing Armada soccer back to downtown, as the City Council voted to approve the zoning of a new stadium on Tuesday night.

The stadium will be in East Jacksonville, off A. Phillip Randolph, north of the Arlington Expressway.

Action News Jax told you just a couple of weeks ago when the team and city announced that there will also be 25,000 feet of office space at the stadium. That area will be used as a co-working space for businesses 7 days a week.

Team owner Robert Palmer said this announcement has been a long time coming.

“[There have been] a lot of years of wondering if we would ever get to this moment,” he said.

The Armada will be part of the MLS Next Pro League, an affiliate of the MLS, though it won’t be associated with any specific MLS team.

The Armada is targeting 2025 as its first year in the league.

