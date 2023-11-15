Bill to add more early voting precincts introduced at Jacksonville City Council meeting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new resolution was introduced in the Jacksonville City Council meeting Tuesday night that would add more early voting sites for the 2024 elections.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The goal is to make it easier for voters to come next year’s big elections, and the sites would be available for both primary and general elections next year.

The bill was just introduced to the City Council last night, but if it’s approved and signed by the mayor, it would add more early voting spots near downtown and in more rural parts of the county.

Read: Vote for St. Johns County K9 Sandy in ‘First Responders Paws Therapy Dog Award’

This comes just months after Duval County’s Supervisor of Elections Office was sued for certain areas having twice as many precincts as others.

The first election that these polling sites would be used for would be for the 2024 presidential primary elections on March 16.

Action News Jax will be following the outcome of this proposed bill and will update you as we receive new information.

Read: Jacksonville Shipyards project could limit contracts for local businesses run by women, minorities

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.