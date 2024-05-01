Asher Grodman, Jacksonville Jaguars win Webby Award for the team’s 2023 schedule release video

Jacksonville Jaguars superfan and “Ghosts” actor Asher Grodman and his favorite team won a Webby Award on Wednesday for the team’s 2023 schedule release video.

The Jaguars’ 2023 schedule release video that Grodman wrote and directed for the team, based on the premise of “the NFL is scripted,” won a Webby in the Scripted category.

A well-deserved Webby win! Sending a special thank you to @AsherGrodman and all of #DUUUVAL for helping us secure a Webby for Best Branded Scripted Video 👏@TheWebbyAwards | #Webby pic.twitter.com/RaBpDIauBf — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 1, 2024

The video was also nominated for Webby Awards in the Short Form and Sports categories.

If you’ve been living under a rock and haven’t seen the video yet, you can watch it below:

The video was also an “honoree” in the Comedy category.

