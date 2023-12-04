Black out and light up! Fans told to arrive early to Jags game for special light show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are encouraging fans to get to the game early for a light show before the game begins.

Fans are being asked to be in their seats by 7:45 p.m. for the light show. All you need to do to participate is have your smartphone and the Jags app downloaded.

The first light show is before kickoff so that fans can “light up the Bank” during player introductions. The second flashing light display will happen during halftime.

All you have to do is download the Jaguars app and scan the QR code that appears on the video boards, or you can also click the tile located on the homepage of your app.

In addition to the lights, Sean Kingston is performing at halftime.

You can watch all the action leading up to game time starting at 7 p.m. on both FOX30 and CBS47.

