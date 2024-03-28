Brent & Austin Show: How much of an impact will the Jags’ first-round pick make?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have the 17th overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

The team can go in a few different directions from a position group standpoint: wide receiver, cornerback and pass rusher are all possible.

This week on the Brent & Austen Show, we raised the question of how much impact will the first-round pick make on this roster.

The Jaguars just finished up a free agency period in which they plugged a lot of holes and invested in players in key spots. If the Jaguars take a cornerback, will they bump Ronald Darby or Tyson Campbell out of a starting role? If they take a pass rusher, they won’t start over Travon Walker and Josh Allen.

It appears the best chance for an impact player in round one is wide receiver.

Listen to Brent & Austen’s conversation about the Jags first-round pick HERE.

