Here’s where Jaguars owner Shad Khan ranks on Forbes’ 2023 ‘400 Richest People in America’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan remains one of the richest people in America, according to Forbes’ 2023 ranking of the 400 Richest People in America.

Khan was ranked No. 55 on the list with a worth of $12.2 billion.

No. 55 is the same spot he held on the 2022 ranking, but Khan added $100 million to his net worth in the past five months.

Forbes’ list of billionaires, released in April, listed Khan’s worth as $12.1 billion. Khan was ranked No. 144 on that list.

In August, Forbes valued the Jaguars at $4 billion, bringing them in at No. 43 on the list of “World’s 50 Most Valuable Sports Teams 2023.”

Khan paid $770 million in 2011 for the Jaguars. Currently, the City of Jacksonville and the Jaguars are involved in negotiations for stadium renovations for Everbank Stadium. The team has asked the City to contribute more than $1 billion for the renovation of the stadium and the construction of a new entertainment district.

Among NFL owners, four ranked ahead of Khan. Rob Walton, who owns the Denver Broncos, and his family were ranked at No. 13 with a worth of $67.4 billion. David Tepper, owner of the Carolina Panthers, was ranked at No. 35 with a worth of $20.6 billion. Stanley Kroenke, the owner of the Los Angeles Rams, came in at No. 47 with a worth of $14.6 billion. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones came in at No. 48 with a worth of $14.5 billion.

Khan ranked ahead of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (No. 62, $11.1 billion) and Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank (No. 118, $7.9 billion).

Khan, 73, first made his fortune as the owner of an auto parts company called Flex-N-Gate.

He bought the Jaguars in 2012. In 2013, he bought Fulham FC, a soccer club in England.

