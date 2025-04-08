Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence must avoid turnover trouble in 2025 season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — To say Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been inconsistent throughout his career would be an understatement.

Lawrence has shown signs of greatness, highlighted by the closure to the Jaguars’ 2022 season. However, Lawrence has had his struggles as well.

Among those struggles is Lawrence’s propensity for turnovers. Since Lawrence entered the league, no player has turned the ball over more than Lawrence. His 68 turnovers lead all players, despite missing games due to injury as well.

It isn’t inherently bad to be high on that list. Ironically, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen are second and third. That said, those two also drastically outpace Lawrence in total touchdowns.

In fact, Allen has more than twice the touchdowns Lawrence does. Lawrence’s 83 career touchdowns rank 17th among NFL quarterbacks since 2021. Being first in turnovers and 17th in touchdowns is not a recipe for success.

While Lawrence’s interception numbers could stand to decrease, it’s his fumbles that have been the main cause for concern. Since 2021, Lawrence has fumbled 46 times, losing 22 of those to the other team.

To put that number into perspective, Lawrence has SIX more lost fumbles than the next player.

The next closest is Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s 16 lost fumbles. Lawrence has eight more than the third-place trio of Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff, Allen, and Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.

Pro Football Focus has a statistic dubbed “Turnover Worthy Plays,” which is defined as “a pass that has a high percentage chance to be intercepted or a poor job of taking care of the ball and fumbling.”

Among the NFL’s top 30 quarterbacks from last season, Lawrence ranked 25th in career Turnover Worthy Play% at 3.6%. The concerning part is that Lawrence hasn’t been any better at protecting the ball either.

Lawrence posted a career-high 3.9% Turnover Worthy Play (TWP) rate in 2024, and his 2023 season wasn’t much better at 3.8%. Only in his 2022 season did Lawrence post a TWP% below 3.7%. Aside from that season, he has been consistently between 3.7% and 3.9%.

If Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen and Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski want to get this offense going, limiting Lawrence’s turnovers would be a great place to start.

They obviously don’t want to neuter Lawrence’s playmaking ability, however, the Jaguars’ staff must help mitigate Lawrence’s turnovers going forward.

This will be year five for Lawrence; he’s got all the talent in the world. Now, it’s time to put that talent on display. The hiring of Coen and the emergence of Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. might be just what Lawrence and this offense need to turn that corner

