Jacksonville Jaguars release defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi on his birthday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars made a contract decision on Monday but not the one many Jags fans were hoping to hear.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the team is releasing defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi after two seasons in Jacksonville.

Source: #Jaguars are releasing defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi.



The move saves $3.5M on the cap. pic.twitter.com/GMiEuQrUuc — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 4, 2024

It comes on the eve of the NFL’s franchise tag deadline Tuesday at 4 p.m. with a pair of potential free agents in outside linebacker Josh Allen and wide receiver Calvin Ridley still awaiting word on their future with the team.

Financially, the move makes sense, with Fatukasi’s release set to save the team $3.5 million in cap space. The timing however comes on Fatukasi’s 29th birthday as celebrated by the team’s official social account earlier in the day.

Fatukasi originally joined the Jaguars in 2022, signing a 3-year, $30 million contract. In 30 games played for the Jags he amassed 1.5 sacks and 5 tackles for loss. Before the move was made, Action Sports Jax’s Brent Martineau and Austen Lane discussed the potential of releasing Fatukasi for cap space.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.