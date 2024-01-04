Jaguars optimistic for Sunday as Lawrence and Kirk both return to practice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jags players took the field at Miller Electric Center on Wednesday to prepare for Sunday’s matchup against the Titans.

Also spotted on the field was quarterback Trevor Lawrence. It’s the first time he’s practiced in a week.

Trevor Lawrence missed his first career game on Sunday against Carolina with the hope of resting his AC sprain in his throwing shoulder.

The Jags got the win, Lawrence got some rest, and now, the watch is on for him to play this week.

At practice, Lawrence was there, which is a good sign because he didn’t practice last week. Lawrence participated in drills but didn’t throw the football during the media availability time.

He did tell Action News Jax earlier in the day that he would throw a bit, so he likely did that in the closed portion of the practice.

Lawrence will try to get himself ready for the must-win game in Tennessee.

“We have to answer,” Lawrence told the media at a recent news conference.

The Jags officially listed Lawrence as “limited” in practice.

Christian Kirk also returned to the practice field. There’s a chance the Jaguars could have all 22 of their starters healthy for the game on Sunday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed WR Christian Kirk on the Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return List, the team announced today. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) January 3, 2024

