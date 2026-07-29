‘Let’s go earn something’: Jacksonville Jaguars back in action as training camp begins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars 2026 season is underway with the first training camp practice on Wednesday.

Coming off a 13-4 season, the expectations are high and the urgency to turn in a consistent winner for the first time in a quarter of a century is evident.

“That was the entire message to the players last night -- ‘Let’s, let’s go earn something,’” second year head coach Liam Coen said. “Nothing in this league is given.

“Every year is a brand new year. Yes, we have a lot of returning -- a lot of coaches returning, a lot of staff members returning, a lot of players returning -- but we have to treat it as new.”

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen on the podium at training camp, 7/29/26 Jaguars head coach Liam Coen on the podium at training camp, 7/29/26

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The Jaguars’ good news front was plentiful. Travis Hunter is back after having knee surgery halfway through his rookie year. He was playing both sides of the ball on Wednesday and will continue to do so.

The Jaguars lost running back Travis Etienne this offseason to free agency, but they signed Chris Rodriguez and he was cleared to practice Wednesday after a foot injury in the offseason.

The defense had the edge on day one with an interception by Eric Murray on a pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The secondary deflected several passes in the morning session.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence signs an autograph for a young fan, 7/29/26 Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence signs an autograph for a young fan, 7/29/26

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The one bit of bad news was an early injury to second year linebacker Jack Kiser. He went down on a running play and grabbed his knee. Coen said he will have an MRI to see the significance, but the head coach was optimistic.

Full coverage daily from Jaguars training camp on all the Action Sports Jax platforms including the Brent & Austen Show right here on actionsportsjax.com 10 a.m.-12 p.m. with instant reaction to daily practices.

Find more of this week’s coverage on the Action Sports Jax YouTube channel including an interview with Parker Washington, Liam Coen and Trevor Lawrence in the video below:

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