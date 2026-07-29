‘Summer camp is childcare’: Amendment 3 may protect school funding, but summer camp is another story

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The proposed Amendment 3 on the ballot in Florida may not impact property taxes collected by school districts, but the loss of local revenues could have big impacts on the programs kids have available to them when school is out.

Yasmina White sends both of her kids to summer camp when school is out.

“One that is very inclined to doing things outside. Another that is involved in like musical theater and drama,” White said.

One of those camps, Don’t Miss a Beat, costs her just $150 for six weeks thanks to the funding it receives from the City of Jacksonville agency Kids Hope Alliance.

RELATED: Amendment 3 could help or hurt Duval’s teacher pay referendum this November

“Summer camp is childcare. I need someone to care for my children when I’m at work,” White said.

But those summer camps could be at risk of seeing costs skyrocket or going away entirely if voters approve Amendment 3 in November.

It’s projected the property tax phaseout proposal could reduce Jacksonville’s city revenues by $300 million by 2028.

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City leaders have indicated nonprofits like the Kids Hope Alliance would likely be one of the first places they would look to make cuts.

KHA received more than $56 million from the city this year and supports nearly 100 local summer camp programs that serve more than 11,600 Jacksonville children.

“Because KHA relies entirely on city funding, any impact from Amendment 3 on the city budget would directly affect our ability to continue these services,” KHA interim CEO Dana Kriznar said in an emailed statement.

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White said she hopes voters consider the tradeoffs before casting their vote on Amendment 3.

“While people are looking at this as a cost savings, it’s a cost shift. It’s a cost shift. What I may be paying or saving as a homeowner by not paying my property taxes, is ultimately gonna impact what I may pay next summer or the summer after for two children,” White said.

Regardless of what happens in November, KHA leadership said it plans to continue working with community partners and city leaders to “ensure Jacksonville’s children remain a priority.”

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