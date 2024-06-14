Some lucky local Jags fans enjoyed ‘pretty amazing’ festivities Special Olympics camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some deserving Jags fans have a chance of a lifetime this week.

On Thursday, the Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the 6th annual Special Olympics Florida Fantasy Camp.

More the 60s local Special Olympics Florida athletes received a tour of the stadium and custom Jags swag before signing a one-day contract with their favorite NFL team.

