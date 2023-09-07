Watch Jags Report Live on FOX30 on Monday at 7 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Have fun with football on Monday nights! Watch Jags Report Live presented by The Law Offices of Anidjar and Levine at Sneakers Sports Grille on FOX30 at 7 p.m.

The show will recap the Jaguars game as we look forward to the upcoming week’s game live from Sneakers Sports Grille in Jacksonville Beach. You can also join the Action Sports Jax team at Sneakers to watch the show live.

Hope to see you there and bring your friends! We are going to make this a weekly event and the place to be to talk football and the Jaguars!

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Jags Report Live: 2022 season at Sneakers Sports Grille Jags Report Live: 2022 season at Sneakers Sports Grille

©2021 Cox Media Group