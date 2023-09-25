Steelers’ plane from Las Vegas forced to make emergency landing in Kansas City

The Steelers’ plane from Las Vegas made an emergency landing in Kansas City, according to a player.

Dang emergency landing in KC.I think it’s due to @minkfitz_21 “roughing the passer call” but seriously landing KC………. — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) September 25, 2023

Cam Heyward posted on X Monday morning, saying the team made an emergency landing in Kansas City.

The Steelers were flying back from their win in Las Vegas Sunday night.

A Kansas City International Airport official told Channel 11 a plane landed due to an engine problem.

This is a developing story.

