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Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska plays Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva in French Open final

By ANDREW DAMPF, Associated Press
French Open Tennis Poland's Maja Chwalinska react after winning during the semifinal tennis match against Russia's Diana Shnaider at the French Open in Paris, Thursday, June 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) (Thibault Camus/AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
By ANDREW DAMPF, Associated Press

PARIS — History will be made no matter who wins the French Open women's final on Saturday.

The 114th-ranked Polish player Maja Chwalinska is attempting to become the first qualifier to capture the Roland Garros title.

At 19, eighth-ranked Mirra Andreeva of Russia is bidding to become the youngest player to win the women's singles title since Monica Seles was 18 when she landed her third straight French Open in 1992.

The final on the red clay of Court Philippe-Chatrier starts at 3 p.m. (1300 GMT; 9 a.m. ET).

Alexander Zverev plays Flavio Cobolli in the men's final on Sunday to conclude the wildest Grand Slam in recent memory.

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AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

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