Rain delays the start of NASCAR's Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway

LEBANON, Tenn. — Rain disrupted the NASCAR's Cup Series for a second straight week, this time at the Nashville Superspeedway.

The start of the Cracker Barrel 400 on Sunday night was delayed by a weather hold for rain over the 1.33-mile, D-shaped oval that is NASCAR's largest concrete track.

Rain shortened the Coca-Cola 600 won by Daniel Suarez last week at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

And rain already washed out qualifying Saturday at Nashville with a storm that had track officials asking fans to leave the grandstands for cover. The rulebook gave Denny Hamlin, second in the points race, his second pole this year looking to add to his 61 career Cup wins.

Ryan Blaney won here a year ago for his first victory of 2025. Currently third in the points race, he is looking not just to repeat as champ at Nashville but notch his second victory this year.

Up next

The series will be at Michigan International Speedway next week where Hamlin will be trying to win for a second straight year.

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