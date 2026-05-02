The Reds tie an MLB record by walking seven straight Pirates batters in the same inning

PITTSBURGH — The Cincinnati Reds issued a Major League Baseball record-tying seven straight walks during the second inning of a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

It was the third time in MLB history that a team had issued that many consecutive walks in one inning — and the first time in more than four decades, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Pittsburgh also was at bat when Atlanta walked seven straight Pirates in the third inning of a game in 1983. The only other time that happened was in 1909, when the Chicago White Sox issued seven straight bases on balls to the Washington Senators.

The Reds' record-tying string of walks began when Rhett Lowder walked Brandon Lowe with one out and no one base. Lowder loaded the bases by walking Bryan Reynolds and Ryan O'Hearn before the Reds made a pitching change, bringing on Connor Phillips.

Phillips then walked Nick Gonzales, Marcell Ozuna, Spencer Horwitz and Konnor Griffin to force in four Pittsburgh runs before pitcher Sam Moll entered the game and induced Henry Davis' grounder to third for a fielder's choice at second base that also brought in the fifth and final run of the inning.

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