Sanoja has 2-out bloop single to spark Marlins to 3-2 victory over Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — Javier Sanoja singled in the go-ahead run with two outs in the eighth inning, lifting the Miami Marlins over the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 on Wednesday.

Sanoja's infield bloop hit off reliever Will Klein (1-2) scored Xavier Edwards, who singled leading off. Sanoja entered in the sixth as a defensive replacement in left field.

Liam Hicks and Esteury Ruiz hit solo homers for the Marlins, who took two of three from the Dodgers for the first time in Los Angeles since April 2018 and improved to 5-10 on the road.

The Dodgers trailed in the bottom of the ninth in all three games.

Marlins reliever Calvin Faucher opened the ninth with back-to-back walks to Hyeseong Kim and Alex Call. The runners moved up on Alex Freeland's sacrifice bunt. Shohei Ohtani was intentionally walked to load the bases.

Freddie Freeman grounded into a double play to end the game. The Dodgers challenged the out call at first, but it was upheld. Ohtani was called out at second.

Andrew Nardi (2-1) got the win with a hitless inning of relief. Faucher finished for his first save.

Marlins starter Sandy Alcántara allowed two runs and seven hits in six innings. The right-hander struck out four and walked two.

Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow struck out a season high-tying nine, including six in a row, leaving him one short of 1,000 for his career. The right-hander gave up two runs and three hits while walking six in 5 1/3 innings.

The Dodgers tied it at 2 on Dalton Rushing's RBI single in the sixth.

They also tied it at 1 on Alex Call's sun-aided RBI single with two outs in the second. Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez couldn't see the ball in the sun even with shades on and neither the second or third basemen were wearing sunglasses. The ball dropped near second.

Up next

After an off day, Dodgers RHP Emmet Sheehan (2-0, 4.78 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday in St. Louis against LHP Matthew Liberatore (0-1, 4.75).

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