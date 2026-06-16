Serena and Venus Williams to play doubles together at Wimbledon

LONDON — Serena and Venus Williams are bringing their doubles partnership back at Wimbledon.

The All England Club announced a doubles wild card invitation on Tuesday for the sisters to the tournament which starts in less than two weeks.

The move comes after 44-year-old Serena recently returned to competition after nearly four years away from professional tennis.

Venus, who has still been competing sporadically, turns 46 on Wednesday.

The Williams sisters have won 14 Grand Slam titles together in doubles, including six at Wimbledon — the first of them in 2000 and the last in 2016.

Serena won her first doubles match with partner Victoria Mboko at Queen's Club in London last week and was slated to play doubles with Karolina Muchova at the Berlin Open later Tuesday.

The Williams sisters last played doubles together at the 2022 U.S. Open, where they lost their opening match. That was the first time they played doubles together in 4 ½ years.

Serena and Mboko won their opening match at Queen’s Club but then had to withdraw after Mboko injured her knee in a singles match.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.