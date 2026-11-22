FORT WORTH, Texas — Sonny Dykes won right away at TCU, with an undefeated regular season and a spot in the College Football Playoff national championship game in his debut with the Horned Frogs four years ago.

He didn't win enough after that, with TCU not coming close to making another Big 12 title game or another playoff appearance.

Dykes was fired Sunday, a day after the Frogs (5-6, 3-5 Big 12) lost their home finale 38-17 to No. 2 Utah. It was the latest setback in a frustrating season when all five losses before that were one-score games against Power Four opponents, and by a combined 25 points.

“While Sonny’s tenure began with the incredible achievement of winning the 2022 Fiesta Bowl and advancing to the national championship game, the proceeding years have seen our program slide further away from that mountain top than can be accepted,” athletic director Mike Buddie said.

Defensive coordinator Andy Avalos, the former Boise State head coach who likely will be a candidate, was appointed interim head coach for the regular-season finale Thursday night at No. 9 Texas Tech.

Dykes’ buyout reportedly was significantly restructured when a contract extension was finalized last spring after consecutive 9-4 seasons. The private school does not disclose contract terms, but that deal would have taken him through at least 2030 after the previous one went through the 2028 season.

Dykes got off a fast start at TCU

After Dykes came from SMU, the Frogs tied a school record for wins while going 13-2 in 2022. They had a 12-0 regular season, then made the four-team playoff even after an overtime loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 championship game.

TCU's 51-45 win over Michigan in the semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl is still the Big 12's only CFP victory, but was followed by a 65-7 loss to Georgia in the national title game.

The Frogs are 28-21 overall since the start of the 2023 season, with a 17-18 record in Big 12 games. Average attendance at home games dropped to 37,849 per game this season, the lowest since 2008.

“This has been brewing for months," said Buddie, TCU's AD for just under two years. “Football was kind of up, kind of down. There were times I thought that we were over the hump and then there were times that I thought we weren’t near the hump.”

The search for TCU's new coach

As for picking Dykes' replacement, Buddie doesn't expect to have that done before the early signing period Dec. 2-4.

“We want people who are winners, and winners are going to be coaching in conference championships and potentially going to be coaching in the College Football Playoff,” he said.

While not specifically mentioning any potential candidates, Buddie said calls are coming in “from people that weren’t on the list that we’ll be adding to the list.”

Dykes, the 57-year-old Texas native and son of the late Texas Tech coach Spike Dykes, originally got a six-year contract after replacing long-time coach Gary Patterson. That was extended after that first season when the Frogs finished No. 3 in the final AP Top 25 poll.

His overall coaching record is 112-86, with other stops at Louisiana Tech (2010-12), Cal (2013-16) and SMU (2018-21). In 2017, he worked as an analyst for TCU in an off-field role for Patterson.

TCU won its final three games last season, capped by a win over Southern California in the Alamo Bowl after their three-year starting quarterback Josh Hoover had entered the transfer portal. Hoover later joined national champion Indiana, where Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza finished his only season with the Hoosiers.

Hoover was replaced at TCU by Harvard transfer Jaden Craig, who missed the Utah game because of an ankle injury. Offensive coordinator Kendal Briles left last offseason for South Carolina and was replaced by former UConn OC Gordon Sammis.

What's ahead for TCU

The Frogs could still get bowl eligible if they beat defending Big 12 champion Texas Tech. TCU’s defense remains one of the best in the league, allowing 17.3 points and 315 total yards per game.

Down 17-0 at halftime against Utah in freshman quarterback Adam Schobel's first career start, TCU tied the game before the undefeated Utes scored three touchdowns in the final 5:46. It was the second time this season the Frogs were held scoreless in the first half at home, but they came back to beat Kansas 22-16 on Oct. 31.

The other Big 12 wins for the Frogs were 17-6 at Baylor, which later fired coach Dave Aranda, and 20-10 at home against Kansas State a week ago.

TCU's highest-scoring game this season against a Power Four opponent was a 29-28 loss at Arizona after the Wildcats scored a touchdown and field goal in the final 2 minutes.

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