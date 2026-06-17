Tunisia’s Hervé Renard embraces challenge against Japan in World Cup debut

MONTERREY, Mexico — New Tunisia head coach Hervé Renard held his first practice with the squad on Tuesday, shortly after replacing Sabri Lamouchi, who was fired after the team’s 5-1 thumping to Sweden.

The 57-year-old Frenchman had four days to get the team prepared for its second Group F game against Japan on Saturday.

“At the moment we need to be focused on ourselves,” Renard told reporters at the team’s training ground just hours after flying into Monterrey. “We still have a few days to be ready.”

Renard led Saudi Arabia at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where the Green Falcons earned a shocking 2-1 victory over favorite and eventual champion Argentina. In the 2018 tournament, his Moroccan side earned a draw against Spain but failed to reach the knockout stage.

Renard said he was eager to experience the trill of the tournament again.

“It’s a World Cup,” he said. “I know the passion around this event. That’s what motivated me to come and it’s a challenge which isn’t easy.”

It’s not the first time Renard has replaced Lamouchi. The two-time Africa Cup of Nations winner succeeded his French counterpart in 2014 as head coach of Ivory Coast following its group stage exit at the World Cup.

It would be a tough ask for Renard to guide Tunisia out of the group stage for the first time in seven World Cup appearances. After their loss to Sweden on Sunday, the Eagles of Carthage need results against Japan and group favorites Netherlands if they are to advance.

“I’ve told them they have to keep their heads up, you’re here to represent your country,” Renard said.

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Maya Koluder-Ramirez and Ethan Wilcox are students in the University of Georgia’s Carmical Sports Media Institute.

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