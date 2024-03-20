Contest: Win tickets to Disney on Ice / Concurso: Gana boletos para Disney on Ice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax and Telemundo Jacksonville are giving away tickets to “Disney on Ice: Find Your Hero,” which is coming to Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena from March 29-31.

Just fill out the form below (NOTE: If form does not display right away, refresh the page):





Noticias Acción Jax y Telemundo Jacksonville están regalando boletas para el “Disney on Ice: Find Your Hero,” que llegará al Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena del 29 de marzo hasta el 31 de marzo.

Simplemente llena el formulario a continuación (NOTA: si el formulario no se muestra de inmediato, actualice la página):





Cox Media Group