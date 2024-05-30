FDOT closing ramps to JTB from Kernan Blvd this weekend for interchange improvement project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As part of the Florida Department of Transportation’s interchange improvement project at James Turner Butler Boulevard and Kernan Boulevard, multiple ramps will be closed at the interchange starting Thursday.

The ramps will be closed until next Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each evening, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

The ramp from Kernan Boulevard to westbound Butler Boulevard will be closed May 30 and June 2 through June 6. Drivers will take eastbound Butler Boulevard to Hodges Boulevard to access westbound Butler Boulevard.

The ramp from eastbound Butler Boulevard to northbound Kernan Boulevard will be closed from May 31 through June 2. Drivers will continue on eastbound Butler Boulevard to Hodges Boulevard and take westbound Butler Boulevard to access northbound Kernan Boulevard.

Finally, the ramp from westbound Butler Boulevard to Kernan Boulevard will close June 3 and June 4. Drivers will continue on westbound Butler Boulevard, take I-295 North to Beach Boulevard and travel east on Beach Boulevard to access Kernan Boulevard.

FDOT hired J.B. Coxwell Contracting to complete the $17.1 million project, which includes construction of a partial cloverleaf interchange, adding capacity to ramps, milling and resurfacing existing pavement, roadway lighting improvements, drainage improvements and installation of new signage and mast arm signals. Completion is expected in late 2024, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

