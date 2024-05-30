First Alert Weather Team says onshore winds could help take a bit out of the heat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team said onshore winds should slightly cool the area today.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says he’s tracking a dry Thursday morning commute with temperatures in the 60s and 70s, which is cooler than yesterday at that time.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s inland and in the 80s east of the St. Johns River.

Bedenbaugh said it will be mainly dry over the weekend with highs in the 80s.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will update you throughout the day.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 91

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 64

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 88/Low 64

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 86/Low 66

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High 87/Low 64

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated afternoon shower/storm. High 89/Low 67

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated afternoon storm. High 90/Low 69

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/storms. High 91/Low 70

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: May 30, 2024 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area