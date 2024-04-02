First Alert Traffic: Clay County Fair update to parking at fairgrounds

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — As the excitement builds for this year’s Clay County Fair, one essential item the Clay County Sheriff’s Office reminds every attendee of is patience. With thousands of visitors expected to flock to the fairgrounds, efficient traffic management is crucial.

Approximately 5,400 parking spaces are available, including designated handicap spots. Attendees can count on trolleys and extended golf carts to shuttle them between parking lots and the fair entrance.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) units, Public Service Aides (PSA), and Explorers will be on hand to guide traffic flow at the fairgrounds. Drivers can expect CCSO stationed around the fair entrance and exit areas. A reminder to drivers includes not trying to self-park or park on State Road 16.

Changes have been made to the kid/child drop-off procedure. Drivers are asked to watch for flaggers and signs guiding parents to designated areas where they can wait in their vehicles for pick-up. Additionally, activating hazard flashers when exiting the fairgrounds signals staff to assist with directing vehicles efficiently.

For those requiring handicapped parking, you’re asked to display your permit to facilitate smooth parking operations.

Lastly, arriving earlier than the scheduled start time is advisable for those attending special events or concerts.

