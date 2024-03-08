First Alert Traffic: Upcoming scheduled road detours and closures in the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here are some upcoming road closures and detours in the Jacksonville area that you’ll want to be aware of.

Southside Boulevard

Overnight Detour of Southside Boulevard (State Road 115) Southbound Exit Ramp from I-95 North Scheduled for March 10 for resurfacing improvements on Southside Boulevard (State Road 115) from Butler Boulevard (State Road 202) to U.S. 1 (Philips Highway).

The Detour of the Southside Boulevard southbound exit ramp from I-95 North is scheduled this weekend Sunday, March 10 from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. Drivers on I-95 north seeking to access Southside Boulevard southbound will detour onto Southside Boulevard northbound and make a U-Turn.

Planned Construction

I-95/I-295 North Interchange

FDOT will have multiple overnight closures and detours throughout the I-95/I-295 North Interchange for an Operational Improvements project beginning Sunday, March 10 for bridge construction operations, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting. Please note that times may be adjusted to avoid conflicting detour traffic along the routes.

Closure scheduled Sunday, March 10 through Thursday, March 14 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning: I-295 East closed: Drivers will detour to the Duval Road exit to Airport Road and take U.S. 17 to reconnect with I-295 East.

Closure scheduled Sunday, March 10 through Tuesday, March 12 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning: I-295 East Collector Distributor closed: Drivers will detour to I-95 South to Busch Drive and take U.S. 17 to reconnect with I-295.

Closure scheduled Wednesday, March 13 through Thursday, March 14 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning: I-295 West closed: Drivers will detour to Pulaski Road to Eastport Road and take U.S. 17 to reconnect with I-295 West.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Planned Construction

I-10 Widening Project

The FDOT I-10 from I-295 to I-95 widening project continues, drivers can expect the scheduled closures and detours at multiple interchanges beginning Sunday, March 10 while crews perform bridge construction operations.

Closures scheduled Sunday, March 10 through Thursday, March 14 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning: I-10 West exit to U.S. 17 (Roosevelt Boulevard) closed: Drivers will detour to the McDuff Avenue exit and left on McDuff Avenue to connect with Roosevelt Boulevard.

McDuff Avenue to I-10 West on-ramp closed: Northbound drivers will detour to Lenox Avenue to Cassat Avenue to connect with I-10 West. Southbound drivers will detour to north on U.S 17 to I-10 East to the Stockton Street exit to Irene Street to connect with I-10 West.

I-10 West exit to Luna Street closed: Drivers will detour to the Cassat Avenue exit, to Highway Avenue to connect with Luna Street.

Closures scheduled Tuesday, March 12 through, Thursday, March 14 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning: Cassat Avenue to I-10 West on-ramp closed: Northbound drivers will detour to Highway Avenue and Lane Avenue to connect with I-10 West. Southbound drivers will detour to Lenox Avenue, to Normandy Boulevard and Lane Avenue to connect with I-10 West.

Click here to learn more about FDOT roadway projects, detours and upcoming closures.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.