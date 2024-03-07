First Alert Traffic: Weekend Dames Point Bridge lane closures March 9-10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation will close the 2 outside lanes of the Dames Point Bridge on Saturday, March 9, and Sunday, March 10, to perform routine maintenance of the cables.

Southbound traffic will see lane closures begin at 8 a.m., and when the crews complete the work on the southbound side of the bridge, they will switch to the northbound direction.

Work is expected to be completed by 7 p.m. each day.

FDOT Bridge Maintenance crews will perform maintenance to the wind-ties of the bridge. Wind-ties are used to stabilize cable-stayed bridges like the Dames Point Bridge. Crews will use a 230-foot lift to reach, replace and maintain the wind-ties across the bridge.

