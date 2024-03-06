First Alert Traffic: Deputy injured in I-95 crash emphasizes motorcycle safety during bike week

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Earlier this week, a Flagler County sheriff’s deputy faced serious injuries after a crash on I-95 in St. Johns County. The deputy, riding to work on a motorcycle, was thrown off the bike after a car executed an illegal U-turn.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Deputy Injured in I-95 Crash Emphasizes Motorcycle Safety During Bike Week Deputy Injured in I-95 Crash Emphasizes Motorcycle Safety During Bike Week

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

In March, you may notice an increase in motorcyclists on the roads. The 10-day renowned Daytona Beach Bike Week claims to be the world’s largest event, contributing to a surge in motorcyclists even in our area.

For our local counties, FHP’s 2023 statistics showed a rise in motorcycle-related crashes last March. Weekends, specifically from Thursday through Sunday, also showed a notable spike in motorcycle crashes.

Motorcycle Safety During Bike Week Motorcycle Safety During Bike Week

Motorcycle Safety During Bike Week Motorcycle Safety During Bike Week

Read: FHP: Flagler County deputy injured when motorcycle hit by car on I-95 in St. Johns County

As a reminder, both motorcyclists and motorists bear responsibilities to ensure crash-free roadways. While on the road, remember that the force of the wind when passing too closely can lead to riders losing control. Hence, it is crucial to provide bikers with ample space.

Never share lanes with motorcycles, and if a biker is passing you, refrain from increasing your speed.

Motorcycle Safety During Bike Week Motorcycle Safety During Bike Week

Learn more about the rules and responsibilities of both motorcyclists and motorists.

Read: Florida Bike Safety Month: Here are some things to remember

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.