Florida Bike Safety Month: Here are some things to remember

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — March is Florida Bike Safety Month.

Here are some things for drivers and bicyclists to remember to help everyone get home safely:

Bicycles are legally defined as vehicles in Florida.

A bike lane is a travel lane that follows the same traffic laws.

Florida law requires a 3-foot minimum passing distance

For more information on how to properly share the road with bicyclists, visit the Florida Department of Transportation’s Bicycle Safety page.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.