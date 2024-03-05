FHP: Flagler County deputy injured when motorcycle hit by car on I-95 in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a Flagler County deputy was injured in a motorcycle crash on I-95 in St. Johns County.

According to a spokesperson with FHP, at around 8:34 a.m., a Flagler County deputy was riding a patrol motorcycle when he was hit by a pickup truck in the official use U-turn lane.

The deputy was ejected from his bike and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to HCA Florida Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville for treatment.

FHP said the pickup truck driver didn’t have clearance to be in the official use U-turn lane.

The left lane of I-95 southbound is still blocked due to FHP conducting its investigation.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and will update you as events unfold.

