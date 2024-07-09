Another afternoon of scattered downpours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking another afternoon of scattered showers for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia residents.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says it will be another hot and humid day with highs in the lower to mid-90s. Feels-like temperatures will reach 100 to 105+.

Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon. Bedenbaugh says some will contain very heavy rain and bring a quick 1 to 2 inches of rain with locally higher amounts. Some localized flooding is possible in a few spots.

Highs will remain in the lower to the mid-90s on Wednesday with widely scattered rain and storms in the afternoon.

As for the tropics, Tropical Depression Beryl continues to move inland over Arkansas this morning. It’s the first hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. during the 2024 Hurricane Season. There will be no local impacts.

There are no other areas of concern in the tropics.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and update you throughout the day.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and hot, then scattered heavy showers and storms. HIGH: 95 (Feels like: 100-105+)

TONIGHT: Storms ending, then partly cloudy and muggy. LOW: 74

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with widely scattered showers and storms. High 95/Low 74

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. High 92/Low 74

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with scattered storms. High 93/Low 75

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few storms. High 94/Low 75

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers/storms. High 95/Low 76

MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers/storms. High 93/Low 74

