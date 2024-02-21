Another chilly morning, brief warm up by end of week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking a chilly start with temperatures in the 30s inland and 40s at the coast.

Temperatures should rebound to the lower to mid-60s in the afternoon, and skies will be mostly sunny.

Overnight, temperatures in our area will drop down to the 30s again inland and to the 40s at the coast.

Thursday’s temperatures, however, should make it back into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

We will stay dry in Jacksonville through Friday morning, but showers will arrive again on Friday afternoon.

Here is a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 66

TONIGHT: Mostly clear sky. Chilly. LOW: 39

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 72/Low 39

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers arriving midday and afternoon. High 74/Low 52

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy. High 68/Low 46

SUNDAY: Sunny. High 68/Low 40

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High 75/Low 46

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High 78/Low 50

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: February 21, 2024

