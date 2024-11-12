Buresh Blog: Leonid meteor shower... ski slopes open for business... Paddles for PanCan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Neighborhood Weather Network. Scan below &/or click * here *:

Updated everyday during the hurricane season (through Nov. 30th): “Talking the Tropics With Mike”. And it looks like the tropical trouble is brewing - over the Caribbean initially & then possibly parts of the Gulf of Mexico. Stay tuned!

The annual Leonid meteor shower is ramping up to its peak early Monday, Nov. 18th.

From Sky & Telescope:

The Leonid shower’s parent comet, 55P/Tempel-Tuttle, tends to leave narrow, concentrated streams of debris. These produced prodigious displays in the late 1990s, when the comet itself last swung through the inner solar system. Since then the shower’s activity has greatly declined, usually offering just a slight trickle radiating from Leo’s Sickle in the hours before dawn. And this year, a bright waning gibbous Moon will wash out the already weak showing.

A big weather pattern change the last couple of weeks has dumped some decent snow on Colorado.

From Colorado Ski Country USA:

As Denver and the Rockies are pummeled with fresh powder, resorts across Colorado are starting up their lifts and joining in on the 2024-25 mountain magic! Arapahoe Basin opened for the season last Saturday, November 2nd with Eldora following suit this morning. Winter Park and Copper will drop in tomorrow, November 8th, and Loveland welcomes snow lovers on Saturday, November 9th. And a special snowy treat: Purgatory will open this weekend after a generous powder dump for a few days of skiing (11/9-11/10) before officially opening for the season on November 16.

Don’t let fresh powder catch you by surprise! Stay in the loop with real-time snow reports from Colorado Ski Country USA, and be sure to sign up for daily alerts to keep you in the “s’know” all season long.

Before you carve those turns, give Your Responsibility Code a refresher. Let’s keep it safe out there while we shred this season—because the only thing we should be tearing up are the slopes!

If you are in search of a budget-friendly way to make tracks this season, look no further than our Colorado Ski Country USA passes. After all, there is a mountain for everyone here, and we we’re all about getting you out there to flex those ski (and board) skills!

Here’s to a winter filled with memories made on Colorado’s finest terrain.

Loveland Ski Area about an hour West of Denver: courtesy of Loveland Ski Area/Dustin Schaefer

#firstalertwx Arapahoe Basin opened Sat, Nov 2nd ..Eldora opening this morning. Winter Park & Copper opened today, Nov 8th & Loveland welcomes snow lovers Sat, Nov 9th. A special snowy treat: Purgatory will open this wkend (11/9-11/10)...officially opening for the season Nov 16 pic.twitter.com/lKx2tL7ieb — Mike Buresh (@MikeFirstAlert) November 8, 2024

“Paddles for PanCan” sponsored by the Mayo Clinic is a pickleball fundraiser for the local chapter - Jacksonville - Pancreatic Cancer Network. At The Yards 8am - noon. OneBlood will be onsite with the Big Red Bus giving you the opportunity to give the gift of blood (one pint of blood can save up to 3 lives)... Bronx Pizza will serve lunch (or a late breakfast)... the Jacksonville Salvation Army will be there with the Red Kettle... & enjoy an exhibition court where you can learn all about pickleball & play some fun games. Scan the QR codes to sign up to play (all players will enjoy the valuable swag bag just for participating!)... the 2nd image takes you straight to a safe donation for Jacksonville PanCan... & sign up * here * to make an appointment to give blood for which you will also receive a $20 eGift card, a half dozen reusable cups & a wellness checkup.