Buresh Blog: Sargassum... NOAA Hurricane Forecast... Jags Schedule... Boat Safety Week...Sea Turtles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — To become a part of the First Alert Neighborhood weather station network powered by Tempest - scan below &/or click * here *:

Sargassum - or sea weed - has arrived at NE Florida beaches. While it’s not unusual to have sargassum on our beaches, the volume or magnitude of the sea weed is large for this time of year. Typically the large chunks of sargassum arrive locally in September through November. The reason for the early arrival is not known for sure but the Atlantic water temps. are generally running above average & winds out of the southeast have been persistent the past few months - both of which *could* be at least somewhat of a factor. Sargassum is unsightly but otherwise not particularly harmful.

NOAA has issued their Atlantic hurricane forecast for 2026. No surprise - the seasonal forecast is below average given the anticipation of an El Nino - warming of the equatorial Pacific - that could strengthen throughout the season. Of course, remember it only takes one storm in the wrong place at the wrong time to have major impacts. Always be prepared by going to the First Alert Hurricane Center.... & “Talking the Tropics With Mike” which I update everyday during the hurricane season (June 1 - Nov. 30).

History shows that the Atlantic Basin is indeed typically less active. Since 1950 - out of 23 El Nino’s - only two years - 2004 & 2018 - had more than one hurricane that hit the U.S. There were 6 “major” - Cat. 3+ hurricanes during El Nino years, 4 of which hit Florida directly. During 11 El Nino’s there were zero U.S. landfalls.

Hints of the El Nino below in the sea surface temperature anomalies below as waters warm west of S. America (much of the Pacific Basin is running warmer than average):

The NFL has released the 2026 schedule. The Jags have only 6 home games, two in London & 8 away games. The average high temp. for each day:

Jags home schedule & the avg. high temp. for each day #FirstAlertWx pic.twitter.com/vMruBSGDFV — Mike Buresh (@MikeFirstAlert) May 21, 2026

The week leading up to the Memorial Day weekend is ‘Safe Boating Week’. Info. from NOAA * here *. Respect the water AND the weather!

Keep an eye to the sky - cumulonimbus clouds produce lightning, heavy rain & sometimes gusty winds. A NOAA weather radio &/or the First Alert Weather app will give you Aheads up about fast changing weather.

It’s the sea turtle nesting season!

From the Georgia Sea Turtle Center:

Sea turtle season has officially begun on Jekyll Island, GA, and this year, visitors can follow along in an entirely new way.

With the discovery of the first sea turtle nest of the season on Jekyll Island on Saturday, May 9, the destination has officially launched its new live Sea Turtle Tracker, an interactive tool that allows visitors to monitor the locations of active nests across the island throughout nesting season.

From May through October, Jekyll Island’s beaches become vital nesting grounds for loggerhead sea turtles, with generations of turtles returning to the very same shoreline where they once hatched. Last year alone, Jekyll Island recorded 131 nests, and more than 11,300 hatchlings made their journey to the ocean.

The new tracker offers visitors a unique opportunity to follow the nesting season in real time while learning more about the conservation work taking place across the island.

At the center of these efforts is the Georgia Sea Turtle Center, Georgia’s only sea turtle education and rehabilitation facility. For more than 19 years, the Center has led research, rehabilitation and public education initiatives focused on protecting sea turtles and preserving Georgia’s coastal ecosystem. During nesting season, visitors can experience this work firsthand through guided turtle walks with park rangers, educational programming and opportunities later in the season to observe hatchlings making their way to the ocean.

The Georgia Sea Turtle Center is also encouraging visitors to help safeguard these endangered species throughout the season. Here are a few simple ways travelers can support sea turtle conservation while visiting Jekyll Island: