Buresh Blog: Spring!... Conserving water... River cleanup... Purplestride...Celebrity Chef...Reading

Spring has sprung! Astronomical spring - March 20th.

As we head into the warmer months of the year, utilities are asking residents to be conscious of water usage. From JEA:

JEA is committed to providing clean and reliable drinking water for our customers now and for generations to come. As we work to meet the growing needs of our community, we recognize that conserving the Floridan Aquifer—the natural resource that supplies our water—is the most effective way to ensure it lasts.

JEA plans years ahead for water supply management. These efforts include our reclaimed water program, conservation measures, and educating customers about the importance of water sustainability. While we have plenty of water today, we all need to do our part to ensure there is plenty of water for years to come.

Making small changes to your daily routine can reduce your water usage, lower your utility costs, and help to preserve our water supply. To help make these changes easier, JEA offers solutions such as rebates on efficiency upgrades, free water conservation kits, and self-service tools to help you track your consumption.

Did you know? An estimated 30 percent of the water JEA provides our customers is used outdoors, primarily for irrigation. An estimated 35 to 50 percent of that water is wasted because of evaporation, runoff and more. Knowing and following your watering days, as well as following the tips below can help conserve precious resources and help you lower your water bill.

Know Your Watering Days*

Daylight Saving Time: Second Sunday in March until first Sunday in November

Odd numbered/No address: Wednesday & Saturday

Even numbered address: Thursday & Sunday

Non-residential Property: Tuesday & Friday

Eastern Standard Time: First Sunday in November until the second Sunday in March

Odd numbered/No address: Saturday

Even numbered address: Sunday

Non-residential Property: Tuesday

More Irrigation Tips

Invest in a WaterSense labeled irrigation controller.

Inspect sprinkler heads and make sure to aim them toward your landscape and not the sidewalk. A broken head can waste 25,000 gallons of water in six months.

Redesign your landscape with Florida Native plants that thrive with less water. A great resource for Florida-Friendly Landscaping is UF/IFAS Florida Friendly Landscaping .

Water only when needed, and only up to twice per week during your assigned days.

Don’t water when it’s windy.

Homeowners can get a free irrigation assessment * here *.

And March 17-23 is “Fix a Leak Week”:

Water leaks, especially in running toilets, are the #1 reason customers see their consumption increase. Look for and fix any running toilets.

Take shorter showers. A ten minute shower with a low flow shower head uses less water than a full bath.

Run only full loads in the dishwasher, and before putting your dishes in, scrape them clean instead of rinsing them. Use the air-dry option if available. When hand-washing dishes, avoid letting the water run.

Turn off the water when brushing your teeth, washing your hands and shaving.

Wash only full loads of laundry using cold water and the short/energy cycle.

Install high efficiency faucet aerators in kitchen and bathroom sinks.

Upgrade to newer faucets that use up to 30% less water. Learn about EPA WaterSense Showerheads

Upgrade to newer toilets that use 20% less water than conventional toilets. Learn about EPA WaterSense High Performance Toilets

Learn about tax breaks & credits * here *.

The third annual Great St. Johns River Cleanup continues through April 26th. Find cleanups * here *.... a few local cleanups include St. Johns Co./Silverleaf March 23, Duval Co./Riverview Park April 5 & Duval Co./Powers Park April 20.

Please join me for PurpleStride in downtown Jacksonville at Treaty Oak Park Sat., April 26th. I’ll again be the emcee as we wage hope against one of the most deadly cancers on earth. Details * here *. You can read about my mom’s very personal & graceful battle against pancreatic cancer * here *. You can donate in my mom’s memory * here * - Team Connie Real Fine... because Mom often replied “real fine” when asked about everything :)

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary will be hosting their (39th) annual “Celebrity Chef” at the Prime Osborn Convention Center & Action News Jax Tenikka Hughes will be one of the chefs!

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary is proud to present the 39th Annual Celebrity Chefs Tasting Luncheon & Silent Auction on Thursday, April 3, 2025, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Prime Osborn Convention Center on Water Street. This beloved community event brings together local celebrities—including media personalities, government officials, and business leaders—who will serve samples of their favorite recipes, all in support of The Salvation Army of Northeast Florida’s vital programs.

The event kicks off with a Silent Auction, featuring an eclectic array of items such as artwork, jewelry, designer accessories, exclusive dining experiences, spa treatments, sports memorabilia, weekend getaways, rounds of golf, and more. Each year, the auction raises thousands of dollars to fund essential services provided by The Salvation Army.

With over 60 dedicated members, the Women’s Auxiliary works tirelessly to ensure the success of this fundraiser. Over the past 38 years, this event has generated more than $2 million, making it one of the largest annual fundraisers for The Salvation Army of Northeast Florida.

“It is always an honor to partner with our community to serve those in need,” said Major Keath Biggers, Area Commander for The Salvation Army of Northeast Florida. “The generosity of our supporters enables us to continue providing essential services through The Towers Center of Hope. Their participation in this event directly impacts individuals and families in crisis.”

Tickets for the 39th Annual Celebrity Chefs Tasting Luncheon & Silent Auction are available for purchase. For more information or to secure your tickets, please contact Darlene Uhler-Batiste, Special Events Coordinator, at (904) 301-4841, or visit qr.link/VNdXfj

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army of Northeast Florida is committed to serving individuals and families in need through a variety of programs, including transitional housing, feeding programs, and other social services. With a mission to meet human needs without discrimination, The Salvation Army continues to make a lasting impact in the Jacksonville community.

I’ve been the celebrity chef several times over the last 25 years including last year when I served up “Wyoming Whoppers”!

And now - through March 29 - is the time to donate to Tenikka’s Books For Kids. In its 8th year, Tenikka asks for new or “gently used” books to donate to local kiddos. I’m convinced reading is the easiest & cheapest way to “learn the world”. :) And, of course, my donation is always “Cloudy With a Chance for Meatballs”.