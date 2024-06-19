Buresh Blog: Still dry... Summer Solstice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Join our First Alert Neighborhood Weather Network - click * here * or scan the code below:

Daily updates on the tropics: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

Our dry start to the wet season continues. 3 of the last 5 wet seasons have been above avg. in Jacksonville with only 2019 & 2022 below the avg. of 28.81″ from June through September - when typically about 53% of the yearly avg. rainfall occurs.

Astronomical summer - the summer solstice - is here beginning June 20th. The seasons are a product of the earth’s tilt as it relates to the sun. During the summer, the Northern Hemisphere is tilted toward the sun - the sun’s rays are the most direct they will be all year with maximum daylight.

So, of course, the dog days of summer are ahead now. The avg. high of 90 degrees F or higher continues all the way through Aug. 30th. It should be hot & it will be hot. Buckle up.