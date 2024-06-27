Buresh Blog: Wet season underway!... JEA & watering schedules

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Daily updates on the tropics: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

The wet season is finally underway after a sputtering start. The average start of the wet season is June 1st, but it can vary greatly. My definition for the beginning of the wet season is at least half of NE Fl./SE Ga. receiving rainfall 3 days on a row that is not caused my synoptic weather system - such as low pressure, a tropical disturbance or front vs. rain & storms caused by sea breezes, storm interactions & outflow (mesoscale). While this year’s wet season began more than a month later than last year, it was still ahead of the very late July 1st start date just 2 years ago.

JEA is reminding folks on watering restrictions that are in effect during daylight saving time:

With increasingly high temperatures and little significant rainfall recently, JEA continues to experience exceptionally high demand for our potable and reclaimed water supply, causing areas within our service territory to experience lower water pressure.

As a result, we strongly encourage all potable (for irrigation) and reclaimed water customers to follow the mandatory watering restrictions set forth by the St. Johns River Water Management District (SJRWMD).

These mandatory restrictions ensure the efficient use of water for landscape irrigation, allowing enough water to maintain healthy landscapes year-round. They specify how much water may be used, the amount of water that may be applied, and appropriate watering days and times for residential and nonresidential locations. These days depend on whether your address ends in an odd or even number, and on the time of year.

Water lawns during the early morning or early evening hours — before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m. — when temperature and wind speed are lowest. This reduces losses from evaporation and wind that can occur during the middle of the day. This also allows the water to seep into the ground to the grass and plant roots, promoting healthier plants with deep root systems.

The watering restrictions allow watering only before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m., with a few exceptions.

Apply moderate amounts of water to create a healthy, drought- and stress-tolerant lawn. For most Florida soils, applying no more than three-quarters of an inch of water per application is enough to revitalize the grass. Saturate the root zone, then let soil dry to encourage healthy, deep root growth. Overwatering promotes weed growth, disease and fungus.