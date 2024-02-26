Chilly morning turning warming in the afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says it’s going to warm up this afternoon after a chilly start to the day.

Temperatures started in the 30s and 40s Monday morning, but First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says sunny skies are on the way again.

Highs are expected to reach the lower 70s this afternoon.

Bedenbaugh says it shouldn’t be as cold tomorrow morning with temperatures in the 40s instead of the 30s. Highs for both tomorrow and Wednesday are expected to reach 80 degrees.

A cold front should arrive early Thursday, however, and that will bring a few sprinkles. Temperatures will also turn cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will update you throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Chilly start. Sunny and mild. HIGH: 72

TONIGHT: Clear. Not as cold. LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Sunny and mild. High 78/Low 47

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. High 80/Low 54

THURSDAY: Isolated early morning sprinkle, partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. High 67/Low 55

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High 72/Low 55

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with light showers. High 72/Low 57

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower. High 71/Low 56

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: February 26, 2024 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

