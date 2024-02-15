Clouds, temperatures increasing ahead of weekend rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking clouds and higher temperatures before the rain comes this weekend.

This morning, First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh is tacking some cloud covers with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

He also says there is a dry day ahead.

Highs will fall back into the lower to mid-70s later today

Due to how dry it is, the pollen count will continue to rise, and the primary pollen offenders are pine, cedar and oak trees.

Light showers are expected to develop on Saturday and linger into Sunday.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is still tracking the potential for rain in Daytona Beach on Saturday and parts of Sunday for the Daytona 500.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will update you throughout the day.

Here is a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly cloudy and mild. High: 74

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 47

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 72/Low 47

SATURDAY: Cloudy with light showers developing. High 60/Low 52

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy & breezy, Light showers, shifting south through the afternoon. High 56/Low 51

MONDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. High 63/Low 40

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High 66/Low 38

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 70/Low 42

